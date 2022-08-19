MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC cut its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up approximately 13.4% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Growth Interface Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MongoDB worth $52,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $17.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -69.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

