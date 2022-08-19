Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.27. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

