Morgan Stanley Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $72.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after acquiring an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 508,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

