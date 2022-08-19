Morgan Stanley Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $72.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,270,000 after acquiring an additional 991,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 508,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
