Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $848,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 413,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,167,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 302,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

