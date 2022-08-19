Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. 61,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,766,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $155.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

