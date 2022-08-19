Morgan Stanley Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $68.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.40.

DOMO stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. Domo has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

