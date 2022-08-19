Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Motus GI stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

