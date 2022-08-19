MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Shares Sold by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of MSD Acquisition worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 605,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,542,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,410 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 835,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 84,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 131,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,282. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

