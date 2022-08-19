Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.61 and traded as high as C$14.87. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.66, with a volume of 0 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTL. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,184.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

