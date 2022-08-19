Multiplier Market Capitalization Achieves $7,748.81 (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $7,748.81 and $33.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00792256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

