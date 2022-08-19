Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.49. 213,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 347,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

