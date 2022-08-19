Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $842.38

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 842.38 ($10.18) and traded as high as GBX 890 ($10.75). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 867 ($10.48), with a volume of 106,816 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 544.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 842.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 857.57.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.