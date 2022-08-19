Mute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $247,570.00 (MUTE)

Mute (MUTE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Mute has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $247,570.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mute has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00127477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00074668 BTC.

Mute Coin Profile

Mute (CRYPTO:MUTE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 31,188,935 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

