MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) PT Lowered to $43.00

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Hovde Group to $43.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MVB Financial to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.93.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 194,459 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 655.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 180.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

