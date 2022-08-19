MVL (MVL) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MVL (MVL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. MVL has a total market cap of $125.55 million and $30.47 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,784.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003646 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071734 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,652,958,863 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.