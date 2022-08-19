MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64.80 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $67.28 million and approximately $64.80 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00010335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

