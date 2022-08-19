Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.67 million.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 306,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,180. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.