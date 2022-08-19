N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Up 5.3%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.03 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). 881,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 755,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

N4 Pharma Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.