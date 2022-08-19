Nahmii (NII) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,857.00

Nahmii (NII) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Nahmii has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Nahmii coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nahmii has a total market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $28,857.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nahmii

Nahmii is a coin. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

