Nano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.44 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00004226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $118.27 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005276 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

