NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.55. NanoViricides shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 232,346 shares.
NanoViricides Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.58.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.
