NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.55. NanoViricides shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 232,346 shares.

NanoViricides Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

