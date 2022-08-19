National Bank Financial Comments on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.88.

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$506.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

