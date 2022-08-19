National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.66.

NYSE RY opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

