National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RY opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.