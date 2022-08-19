National Bank Financial Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$4.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

NYSE FSM opened at $2.53 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.