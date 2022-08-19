National Bankshares Raises Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$44.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$21.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.60. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$21.46 and a one year high of C$38.51.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

About Pan American Silver

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

