National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.75 EPS.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,815. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

