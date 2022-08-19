Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 171502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

