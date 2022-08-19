Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $4.25

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUCD. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

About Lucid Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

