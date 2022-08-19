Needham & Company LLC Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target to $8.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHAS stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.46.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,709,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 290,825 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2,492.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 312,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

