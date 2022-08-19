Needham & Company LLC Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target to $8.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
PHAS stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.46.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.