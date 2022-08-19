Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New C$19.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $11.02 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.