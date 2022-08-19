NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.94.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

