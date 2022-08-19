Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Up 49.6 %

Shares of NEPT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 69,341,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,974. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

