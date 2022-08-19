Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Hits $140.56 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $140.56 million and $2.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.63 or 0.07928973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00163177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00255791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00701623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.56 or 0.00558096 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001007 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

