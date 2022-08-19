Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $269.15. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

