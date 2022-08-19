Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 373,000 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,517,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.69% of First Merchants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRME. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

FRME traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.13. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

