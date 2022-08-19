Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189,700 shares during the period. Mueller Water Products accounts for approximately 2.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $30,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 133,836 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.2 %

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

MWA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.25%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating).

