Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Steven Madden comprises about 3.4% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $50,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after buying an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,942,000 after purchasing an additional 560,148 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,389.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 328,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $9,244,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

