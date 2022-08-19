Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 89,925 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,925 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital accounts for about 4.8% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.70% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $71,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

HASI stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,360. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

