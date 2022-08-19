Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 49,125 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,125 shares during the period. InterDigital accounts for approximately 2.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 2.01% of InterDigital worth $39,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,109 shares of company stock worth $246,746. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,140. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $74.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

