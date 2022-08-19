New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.29 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.17 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.50.
Shares of New Relic stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
