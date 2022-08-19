Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 45,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 943,381 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 329,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newmark Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

