NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $887,516.58 and approximately $355.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00259609 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

