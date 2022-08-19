Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) PT Lowered to $6.00

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 4.55.
Nextdoor Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE KIND opened at 3.44 on Monday. Nextdoor has a 1 year low of 2.47 and a 1 year high of 18.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $41,674,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the second quarter worth about $15,458,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $23,016,000. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,266,000.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
