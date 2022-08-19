Nexus (NXS) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

Nexus (NXS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $24,361.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

