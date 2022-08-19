NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.33-7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.00.
NICE Price Performance
NICE stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.46. The company had a trading volume of 774,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.71 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.