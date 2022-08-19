Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires New Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

KDNY opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,616.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

