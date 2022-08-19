Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 181,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,556,000 after acquiring an additional 661,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

