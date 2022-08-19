Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

