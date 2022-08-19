Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 4,736 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 173.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,072,000 after purchasing an additional 77,817 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,253,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA opened at $231.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average is $188.82.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,878 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,635 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.