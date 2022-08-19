Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $3.63 Million Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.50.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

